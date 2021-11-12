Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Marathon Digital stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.26. The stock had a trading volume of 162,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,168,416. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.02 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 81,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

