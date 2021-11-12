Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.80.
Marathon Digital stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.26. The stock had a trading volume of 162,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,168,416. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.02 and a beta of 4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.01. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $83.45.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 81,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
