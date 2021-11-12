Advisor Resource Council Invests $132,000 in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SILV. National Bank Financial cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

