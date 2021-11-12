8,697 Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Bought by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334,466 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,629,000 after purchasing an additional 196,983 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,507,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after buying an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after buying an additional 444,854 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

