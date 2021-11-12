Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares during the period.

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $86.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.49.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

