Advisor Resource Council Takes $217,000 Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American National Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Group by 95.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American National Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in American National Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

ANAT opened at $189.87 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $195.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

