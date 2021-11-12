Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 10,939 Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 418,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

