Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.
BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.46.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.91. The company had a trading volume of 267,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,007,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.61. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61. The company has a market capitalization of $448.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
