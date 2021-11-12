Alibaba Group’s (BABA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.91. The company had a trading volume of 267,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,007,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.61. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61. The company has a market capitalization of $448.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

