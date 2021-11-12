Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

NYSE TS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,511. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

