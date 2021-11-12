Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $215.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $240.00.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.43.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.03. 1,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,208. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.61. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $156.06 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.34%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $675,866,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,186,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

