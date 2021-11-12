SVB Leerink Increases Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target to $16.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOSS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

