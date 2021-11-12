Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.03.

NYSE TRGP opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

