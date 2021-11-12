QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.92.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.37. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

