Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Gap Down to $24.98

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $24.18. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 402 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

