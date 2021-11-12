Werner Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of WERN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.52. 2,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Werner Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

