Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Truist

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,019. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $295.04 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of -0.47.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

