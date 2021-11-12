Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 104,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $488.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.58. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.43, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.88.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

