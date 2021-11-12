HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HPK. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HPK stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

