InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

IFRX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.13.

InflaRx stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.73. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $8,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

