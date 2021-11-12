iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

ACWX stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.

