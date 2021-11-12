Barclays Raises Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $160.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.00.

DUOL traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,051. Duolingo has a one year low of $118.54 and a one year high of $204.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.86.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $210,522,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,388,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth $4,423,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

