Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $119.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.48.

Shares of RY traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $105.50. 9,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,838. The company has a market capitalization of $150.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.