Insider Buying: Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Acquires $102,950.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcgaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of Myers Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 105,760.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

