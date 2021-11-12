Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KDMN. Raymond James cut shares of Kadmon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kadmon has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 747.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

