Michael Mcgaugh Acquires 5,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mcgaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of Myers Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $764.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

