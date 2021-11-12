Zacks Investment Research Lowers LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

LIVN stock opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $49.44 and a 1 year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

