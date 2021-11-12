Insider Selling: NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP Sells $98,520.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $32.75 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,024 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.