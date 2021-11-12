Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Lonna Wiersma Sells 2,500 Shares

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $37.05 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $580.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

