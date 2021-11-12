Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0644

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1,892.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,227.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $653.38 or 0.01033380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00270816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00273560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00028294 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,393,938 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

