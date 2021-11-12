Navcoin Hits Market Cap of $30.99 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $30.99 million and $240,413.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003197 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00016425 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,150,041 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

