WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. WM Technology traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 37796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAPS. Truist started coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WM Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

