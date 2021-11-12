United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw Sells 800 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
USLM opened at $135.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $769.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.
