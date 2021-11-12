United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw Sells 800 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USLM opened at $135.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $769.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 313,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.