Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $110,838.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $110,838.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.