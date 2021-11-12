Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $110,838.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $110,838.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CRNX stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.37.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
Read More: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.