FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.37 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWH Capital L.P. lifted its position in Aptinyx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Aptinyx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aptinyx by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.