Aviva’s (AV) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Aviva stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 408.30 ($5.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,980,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 401.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 404.20. The company has a market cap of £15.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.

In other Aviva news, insider Jim McConville bought 6,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 889 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

