Aviva’s (AV) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).
Aviva stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 408.30 ($5.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,980,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 401.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 404.20. The company has a market cap of £15.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
