Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reservoir Media updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RSVR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 79,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

RSVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.