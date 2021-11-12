Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Lowered to $268.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $268.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.96. 470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,194. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $174.36 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.11.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.667 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

