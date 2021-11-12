GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $49.00 at SVB Leerink

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised GoodRx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.21.

GoodRx stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20, a PEG ratio of 37.49 and a beta of -0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $6,045,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 1,123,386 shares valued at $48,408,123. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,628,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $870,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,657,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,439,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

