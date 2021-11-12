INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

INDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ:INDT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,508. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $80.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a market cap of $753.89 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

