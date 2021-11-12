aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of LIFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.51.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 300,097 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 291,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 91,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 179,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 61,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

