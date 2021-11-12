Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MIMO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airspan Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

MIMO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.74. 4,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,656. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). As a group, research analysts expect that Airspan Networks will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airspan Networks stock. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,639,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,309,000. Airspan Networks accounts for 61.7% of Oak Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oak Management Corp owned approximately 191.95% of Airspan Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

