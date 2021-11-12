Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.