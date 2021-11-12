Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $34.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,454.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

