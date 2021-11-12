Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) recently:

11/2/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $651.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “O'Reilly has been generating record revenues since 28 consecutive years on the back of stable growth in the auto parts market and expansion of the store base. O'Reilly is poised to benefit from its dual-market strategy and a strong distribution network. Buyout of Mayasa Auto Parts, being O’Reilly’s first international expansion, bodes well. Raised full-year 2021 outlook further instills optimism. However, the company expects 2021 selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs per store to increase 8% year over year, which is likely to strain margins further. The firm anticipates inefficiencies in the distribution infrastructure, difficult labor environment and global logistics challenges to weigh on its near-term prospects. Price competition and high leverage are other headwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

10/29/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $690.00 to $715.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $585.00 to $640.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $630.00 to $675.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $715.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $590.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $650.00 to $675.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $670.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $680.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $648.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,726. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $619.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,630 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

