Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JMAT. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,910 ($38.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,744 ($35.85).

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,261 ($29.54) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,710.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,968.67. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,983 ($38.97) per share, for a total transaction of £357.96 ($467.68). Insiders have acquired a total of 39 shares of company stock valued at $108,519 over the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

