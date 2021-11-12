Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.98

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.98 and last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 11169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.07.

Several research firms have commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

