McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of McCormick have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is grappling with higher costs stemming from the pandemic. Management expects to incur pandemic-led costs of nearly $60 million during fiscal 2021. McCormick is also seeing broad-based inflation in raw and packaging materials as well as transportation costs. Further, the company is bearing the brunt of supply chain bottlenecks. That said, management is on track to counter the inflationary pressure through various pricing and cost-saving actions. McCormick is benefiting from a sustained shift to consumers’ at-home consumption, which is above pre-pandemic levels. Impressive recovery from away-from-home customers is yielding. These were reflected in third-quarter fiscal 2021 results with sales beating the consensus mark and rising year over year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKC. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.75.

MKC stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $81.76. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,852. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 61,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 249,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 292,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

