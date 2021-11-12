Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BYND. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $82.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 243,449 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,029 shares during the period. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

