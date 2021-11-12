Lethean Price Tops $0.0014 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $315.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,422.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.46 or 0.07225291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.55 or 0.00410822 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $657.28 or 0.01036349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00086606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.40 or 0.00407429 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.24 or 0.00271573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00266419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LTHNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.