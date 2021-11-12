Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock remained flat at $$5.73 during trading on Thursday. 177,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,821. The company has a market cap of $168.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 42.64% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sachem Capital by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 72,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

