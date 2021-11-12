DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Tops $15.83 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.83 million and $3.41 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 63,940,792.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,855.42 or 0.75455011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00071116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00071686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00098510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,318.54 or 1.01412885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,550.85 or 0.07175452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,796,352 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

